On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Is One Of Many Headliners In 2024 WNBA Draft

Apr 15, 2024, 7:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The popularity of women’s basketball is on the rise thanks to a surge of name-brand talent such as Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili.

Pili, along with the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso among others helped make the women’s college game must-see basketball the past few seasons.

They all also headlined the 2024 WNBA Draft and there is hope the impact they have had in college will follow them to the pros.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

The former Utah talent sat with KSL Sports before heading to New York to discuss the impact she thinks she and her draft class will have on the WNBA.

Alissa Pili Believes 2024 WNBA Draft Class Can Do Something Special

Women’s sports- particularly basketball, is gaining momentum.

The college game alone saw an uptick in interest with the women’s final drawing a record-breaking 18.9 million viewers compared to the men’s 14.82 million in 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Now the women who have been drawing all of that interest are heading to the WNBA where the hope is that their popularity will continue to grow.

For Pili, what sets this draft class apart from others in the past is media attention in combination with undeniable talent. Because of that, Pili believes she and her classmates will have a special impact on the game moving forward into the WNBA.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“The difference with this class is that we have the chance to do something special in the sense of making our mark as athletes,” Pili said. “Everyone is incredibly talented and it’s going to be fun to see at the next level. Having that media presence, and platform that we do have in inspiring young athletes and things like that- I think that is where it kind of makes it special- where we could do both at the same time.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Goes No. 8 Overall In 2024 WNBA Draft

Former Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili is heading to Minnesota after the Lynx took her No. 8 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Will Utah Jazz Do This Offseason?

Though all eyes will be on the Arizona Coyotes relocation, the Utah Jazz enter an offseason that will help sculpt the organization's future.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where BYU Football Can Boost Roster During Spring Transfer Portal Window

Taking a dive into the positions that could use a transfer portal boost on BYU football's roster.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark, College Standouts Prepping For 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others have been prepping for Monday night’s WNBA draft now just hours away.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paris Prepares For 100-Day Countdown To Olympic Games

In 100 days as of Wednesday, the Paris Olympics will kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne opening ceremony.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Uduje Announces Return To Utah State Men’s Basketball

Utah State guard Josh Uduje announced that he plans to return to the Aggies for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Is One Of Many Headliners In 2024 WNBA Draft