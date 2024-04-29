Offense Vs. Defense: Sione Vaki’s Best Fit With Detroit Lions

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes defensive back and running back Sione Vaki landed with the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sione Vaki’s fit with the Detroit Lions

After his selection was announced on the draft stage as “running back,” should we expect to see the Liberty High School product primarily on the offensive side of the ball?

Throughout the predraft process, Vaki was listed as a safety, the position he played with the Utes until he was called up to be a tailback in 2023 due to injuries in Utah’s backfield.

Listed as a defensive back, Vaki was the 10th safety picked in the draft when he was selected with the No. 132 overall pick during the fourth round.

Nine running backs were drafted before Vaki’s name was called by the Lions.

Following his selection, DetroitLions.com senior writer Tim Twentyman said the Lions “found themselves a really versatile player” in Vaki and that the former Ute’s “versatility and athleticism could make him a core special teamer early and potentially a weapon with the kickoff rules being changed this season.”

In a separate article, Twentyman added that the Lions view Vaki as “more as an offensive weapon and special teams threat.”

