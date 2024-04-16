On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah Utes Football Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Wish List

Apr 16, 2024, 8:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football wrapped up their spring practices over the weekend and now the spring NCAA Transfer Portal season is upon us.

Football student-athletes can begin entering the portal on Tuesday, April 16 until it closes on April 30.

The Utes should be in pretty good shape as far as transfers out of the program. A few likely will hit the portal but for the most part the team should stay intact as is.

Where the transfer portal will likely be more interesting for Utah is possible transfers in. The Utes are in a good spot for 2024 as far as depth across all positions but could look to shore up a few spots (if no one enters the portal they have four-five scholarships to work with) even more as they move to the Big 12.

Here is what we believe the Utes will be looking for in the spring session of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Utah Football Transfer Portal Wish List

As mentioned above, Utah is in pretty good shape. Saying they need players feels a little extreme, so we are going to say the Utes have some wants heading into this next portal session.

A few of those wants have been made clear.

Just last Tuesday, head coach Kyle Whittingham indicated Utah might look into bringing in another quarterback despite having starter Cam Rising and what sounds like two viable options as backups in Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson.

“We’ll see,” Whittingham said. “We’ll see what happens and evaluate spring in its entirety once it’s over with. The portal opens- what, next Tuesday? Or this coming Tuesday- it’s very possible we may be in the market, but maybe not. We’ll just have to see what we think is best going forward once we have a chance to look at all of the evaluations from spring football.”

Whittingham also indicated after the 22 Forever Spring game that Utah could be in the market for a wide receiver or two to round out what appears to be an already solid group.

“[Dorian Singer] and Cam [Rising] have a good chemistry already that we like,” Whittingham said. “He really adds to what we are doing offensively, and you may see us add another receiver or two from the portal before we get into fall camp.”

Other Less Obvious Potential Adds For Utah

Other position groups that could get a boost for the Utes through the spring transfer portal?

While not discussed “out loud” the way the quarterback and wide receiver groups have, there is still a strong possibility Utah could look to add bodies to their defensive backfield- likely cornerback but could look into another safety as well.

Additionally, after losing linebacker Levani Damuni for the season, Utah could be interested in bringing in another linebacker, though this doesn’t feel like it’s as high up on the priority list.

Same likely holds true for running back. If there is someone intriguing available, the Utes might go for it for added depth but should be fine if they don’t.

From there, depending on if they have more than four or five spots open to work with, Utah could start looking into “best available talent” that wants in and is interested in helping the Utes in what many believe will be a big season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Utes Football Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Wish List