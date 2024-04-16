On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
CRIME

Provo police identify two suspects in hit-and-run crash, one suspect wanted by US Marshals

Apr 16, 2024, 12:54 PM

Amairany Axel Alvarado, 29, (left) and Alejandro Andres Demery, 32 (right) - two suspects in a hit-...

Amairany Axel Alvarado, 29, (left) and Alejandro Andres Demery, 32 (right) - two suspects in a hit-and-run crash in Provo that happened April 7. (The Provo Police Department)

(The Provo Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The two people who allegedly fled from a crash that damaged two other cars and destroyed multiple street signs last week have been identified by police.

On Tuesday, the Provo Police Department said that 29-year-old Amairany Axel Alvarado and 32-year-old Alejandro Andres Demery fled from Provo police officers after officers attempted to stop them for moving and driver’s license violations on April 7.

According to police, Provo police officers found their car crashed and abandoned near 130 E. 500 North. Witnesses told police that the driver and passenger fled on foot, but police were not able to find them.

The car crash on 130 E 500 North.

The car crash on 130 E 500 North. (Courtesy: Brigham Baker)

Police said they were looking for Alvarado because she was driving the car when the crash happened. They describe her as approximately 5’2’’, 125 lbs., and with long dark brown hair. Police said she lived in Provo.

Provo police are not actively looking for Demery for this crash but say he is a wanted felon and has active warrants with the US Marshals Service.

Tips can be sent directly to Lt. Laursen at tlaursen@provo.org or by calling 801-852-7308.

Alejandro Andres Demery. (The Provo Police Department) Amairany Axel Alvarado. (The Provo Police Department)

Provo police identify two suspects in hit-and-run crash, one suspect wanted by US Marshals