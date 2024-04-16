Provo police identify two suspects in hit-and-run crash, one suspect wanted by US Marshals

PROVO — The two people who allegedly fled from a crash that damaged two other cars and destroyed multiple street signs last week have been identified by police.

On Tuesday, the Provo Police Department said that 29-year-old Amairany Axel Alvarado and 32-year-old Alejandro Andres Demery fled from Provo police officers after officers attempted to stop them for moving and driver’s license violations on April 7.

According to police, Provo police officers found their car crashed and abandoned near 130 E. 500 North. Witnesses told police that the driver and passenger fled on foot, but police were not able to find them.

Police said they were looking for Alvarado because she was driving the car when the crash happened. They describe her as approximately 5’2’’, 125 lbs., and with long dark brown hair. Police said she lived in Provo.

Provo police are not actively looking for Demery for this crash but say he is a wanted felon and has active warrants with the US Marshals Service.

Tips can be sent directly to Lt. Laursen at tlaursen@provo.org or by calling 801-852-7308.