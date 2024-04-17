RSL Looks To Pick Up First Win Of Month Against Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO – RSL travels to Soldier Field this weekend with a chance for three points in the club’s only matchup against the Chicago Fire FC this season.

Real Salt Lake comes off of back-to-back draws and has yet to secure a win in April.

RSL Begins Two-Game Road Trip In Chicago

After a scoreless draw with Columbus at America First Field last week, Real Salt Lake looks to pick up its first win since March.

Meanwhile, Chicago went 1-1-3 last month but has yet to lose in April.

The Fire boasts a record of 2-3-3 and sits just outside of the playoff picture in the East.

RSL holds the fourth spot in the West with a record of 3-2-3. Despite two draws in the last two games, Real climbed into the top ten of the MLS’ power rankings.

It’s the club’s first appearance in the top ten this year.

Both Chicago and RSL have 11 goals scored on the season. However, the Fire has given up six more goals.

Following the match in Chicago, Real Salt Lake will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 27.

