RSL Looks To Pick Up First Win Of Month Against Chicago Fire FC

Apr 17, 2024, 3:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHICAGO – RSL travels to Soldier Field this weekend with a chance for three points in the club’s only matchup against the Chicago Fire FC this season.

Real Salt Lake comes off of back-to-back draws and has yet to secure a win in April.

RSL Begins Two-Game Road Trip In Chicago

After a scoreless draw with Columbus at America First Field last week, Real Salt Lake looks to pick up its first win since March.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Plays To Scoreless Draw Against Columbus Crew

Meanwhile, Chicago went 1-1-3 last month but has yet to lose in April.

The Fire boasts a record of 2-3-3 and sits just outside of the playoff picture in the East.

RSL holds the fourth spot in the West with a record of 3-2-3. Despite two draws in the last two games, Real climbed into the top ten of the MLS’ power rankings.

It’s the club’s first appearance in the top ten this year.

Both Chicago and RSL have 11 goals scored on the season. However, the Fire has given up six more goals.

Following the match in Chicago, Real Salt Lake will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 27.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

