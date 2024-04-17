How To Watch Utah Gymnastics At Nationals

FORT WORTH, TX – The Red Rocks are on their way to their 48th straight appearance at Nationals after pulling off a comeback for the ages in Regionals to advance.

The No. 5 Utes will need to place in the top two of their bracket which also features No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, and No. 6 Alabama in order to advance to the Finals this coming Saturday.

The four other teams competing for the other two spots at Finals features No. 2 LSU, No. 3 California, No. 7 Arkansas, and No. 8 Stanford.

Here is how you can watch all the action as Utah gymnastics competes for a spot in the College Gymnastics Finals.

How To Watch The Red Rocks Compete At Nationals

WHEN: Thursday, April 18

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas TIME: 1:00 pm MT (LSU, Cal, Arkansas, Stanford), 7:00 pm MT (Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Utah )

*The top two from each bracket will advance to the Finals on Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 pm MT on ABC.

Red Rocks Recap From Regionals

The Utes had to overcome a fourth place start on bars after posting two falls and beat out Missouri in the last rotation on vault to place second overall in the Florida Regional.

The Red Rocks ultimately got the job done with a 197.575 for second place despite four total missed routines on the day. Florida took first by a long shot with a 198.325 to advance to this week’s NCAAs.

