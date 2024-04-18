On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Inmate found unresponsive in Cache County Jail, pronounced deceased at scene

Apr 17, 2024, 9:18 PM | Updated: 9:20 pm

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

(Ravell Call, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — An inmate was found unresponsive on Wednesday at the Cache County Jail. After efforts to revive the man, it was determined that he had died.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the inmate was found not breathing inside his cell at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Deputies and onsite medical staff began immediately performing life-saving measures while Logan paramedics responded and continued with CPR when they arrived, the release said. Despite their efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead.

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen contacted the Cache County Attorney’s Office to investigate, per law enforcement protocol, which requires an outside agency to investigate an onsite death. The attorney’s office will conduct an internal investigation into the death.

The sheriff’s office said the name and identity of the inmate are not being released while the family is notified.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Chad Daybell is on trial for the murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Jos...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell didn’t steal money from wife’s dead children

Chad Daybell's trial continues on Day 5, as the court discussed evidence that possibly connects Daybell to insurance fraud, with funds that were meant for Lori Vallow Daybell's murdered children.

51 minutes ago

Délice French Bakery and Café is getting ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Italy, the home co...

Shelby Lofton

French bakery in Utah ramping up for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

The owner of Délice French Bakery and Café in Salt Lake City is preparing for the Olympics in his home country.

3 hours ago

Plastic bags and other trash scattered across Logan farmer's lands after a large windstorm destroye...

Mike Anderson

Garbage from a Logan landfill is blowing into nearby farmland

Farmers on the far north end of Cache County say the nearby landfill is causing frequent problems for them as garbage gets blown over and sometimes through the fence.

3 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person dead in I-80 crash involving 2 semitrucks

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person has died following a crash on eastbound Interstate 80, involving two semitrucks. 

4 hours ago

police lights...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported in Ogden house fire Wednesday afternoon

Ogden fire officials say nobody was hurt following a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

West Valley City police car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley police to target drivers who run red lights

In the aftermath of a number of serious accidents, West Valley City police and UDOT launched a new campaign this week called "Stop on Red."

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Inmate found unresponsive in Cache County Jail, pronounced deceased at scene