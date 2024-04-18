Inmate found unresponsive in Cache County Jail, pronounced deceased at scene

LOGAN — An inmate was found unresponsive on Wednesday at the Cache County Jail. After efforts to revive the man, it was determined that he had died.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the inmate was found not breathing inside his cell at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Deputies and onsite medical staff began immediately performing life-saving measures while Logan paramedics responded and continued with CPR when they arrived, the release said. Despite their efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead.

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen contacted the Cache County Attorney’s Office to investigate, per law enforcement protocol, which requires an outside agency to investigate an onsite death. The attorney’s office will conduct an internal investigation into the death.

The sheriff’s office said the name and identity of the inmate are not being released while the family is notified.