UDOT Bridge Work at I-15 over 12300 South in Draper
Apr 19, 2024, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:25 pm
DRAPER — Utah Department of Transportation will begin bridge work one Interstate 15 over 12300 South on Monday, and continue until April 22 through Friday, April 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
Some restrictions will be put in place for drivers during this time.
- No EB or WB left turns off I-15 – detour to nearest interchanges.
- No left turn from eastbound 12300 South onto I-15 – detour to ThrU turn at 153 East.
- Left turn from westbound 12300 South to southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane.
- East and westbound lanes on 12300 South will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone.
There will be no driving restrictions between UDOT’s working hours.
UDOT has more information on the upcoming bridge work.