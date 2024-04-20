UDOT Bridge Work at I-15 over 12300 South in Draper

DRAPER — Utah Department of Transportation will begin bridge work one Interstate 15 over 12300 South on Monday, and continue until April 22 through Friday, April 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Some restrictions will be put in place for drivers during this time.

No EB or WB left turns off I-15 – detour to nearest interchanges.

No left turn from eastbound 12300 South onto I-15 – detour to ThrU turn at 153 East.

Left turn from westbound 12300 South to southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane.

East and westbound lanes on 12300 South will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone.

There will be no driving restrictions between UDOT’s working hours.

UDOT has more information on the upcoming bridge work.