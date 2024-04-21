Unified Police seeking the public’s help in locating missing teenager

MIDVALE — The Unified Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Aaliyah Rose Cabrera-Utai was last seen in Midvale on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m.

She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 105 pounds. Police also say she was last seen wearing tan pants, baggy white shirt and black Converse shoes. She also has a brown shoulder bag.

Additionally, police say the teenagaer is known to take TRAX.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 801-840-4000