Social Media Erupts With Takes After Jets Trade Zach Wilson To Broncos

SALT LAKE CITY – Social media filled up with hot takes after the New York Jets reportedly traded former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Social Media reacts to Zach Wilson trade

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news of the Wilson trade on Monday, April 22.

Following the breaking news, social media exploded with opinions on the deal. Here are some of the top reactions:

I don’t hate it. I expect the Broncos to pursue QB in the Draft this weekend but I think Zach has a good chance to compete this summer for QB1 for the upcoming season. https://t.co/OhTlIJApJ3 — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) April 22, 2024

“If anybody can get the most of out Zach Wilson, it’s going to be Sean Payton.”@TomPelissero breaks news to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/dEkpO0eiPK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 22, 2024

🚨 BREAKING #NFL NEWS 🚨#TakeFlight has traded QB Zach Wilson to #BroncosCountry! Our live, instant reaction to the news: pic.twitter.com/LcGmD5u0fQ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 22, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dI0FrS6RpV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2024

The 2021 QB draft class: 🏈No. 1 Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars

🏈No. 2 Zach Wilson: Jets ➡️ traded to Broncos

🏈No. 3 Trey Lance: 49ers ➡️ traded to Cowboys

🏈No. 11 Justin Fields: Bears ➡️ traded to Steelers

🏈No. 15 Mac Jones: Patriots ➡️ traded to Jaguars https://t.co/nzmYZYLPEY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2024

Few thoughts on #Broncos/Zach Wilson deal: *Team has been in market for vet help since March, gets Wilson at low cost ($2.75M, late-round swap).

*Still enough ability with Wilson that perhaps a QB guru such as Sean Payton can salvage him

*Broncos worked on this for weeks. At… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 22, 2024

They got Patrick Mahomes but we got Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/5KDfUfFCP0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2024

The Denver Broncos have been discussing this trade for Zach Wilson for weeks. After exploring the veteran free agent quarterback market, there is belief in the Denver building Zach Wilson still has tons on talent and potential. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 22, 2024

The Jets as they were finalizing the Zach Wilson trade: pic.twitter.com/GqE0KqwDXs — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) April 22, 2024

the rich tradition of Jets-Broncos crossover QBs continues:

Trevor Siemian

Mark Sanchez

Joe Flacco

Tim Tebow

Teddy Bridgewater https://t.co/YqoCYeXLJj — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 22, 2024

Pat Surtain wears #2 for the #broncos. Easiest move … Zach Wilson switches #3 and the sales department makes out bandits. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 22, 2024

I don’t know if Zach Wilson can be good or not but I know he needed to get out of New York. That city was too much for him. We will see what his story will be. — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 22, 2024

A few weeks back I conversation with John Beck, who has been Zach Wilson’s offseason trainer and QB coach. Beck said sometimes things just don’t work out. It doesn’t mean the player is not talented or the coaches were bad, it just doesn’t work for one reason or another. so an… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 22, 2024

I will say this for the #Broncos’ trade for Zach Wilson: the pick swap (a 6th to the #Jets for Wilson and a 7th) is low rent for the talent. Granted, the talent is a complete mess at the moment, but Wilson is only 6 months older than Bo Nix and 8 months older than Michael Penix. pic.twitter.com/ZqJ4rH8wxt — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 22, 2024

Broncos trading away Russ just to get Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/XxjxKkA4B1 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 22, 2024

“I don’t view this as the team failing the quarterback, as much as the failure was in drafting Zach Wilson”@Connor_J_Hughes with more on the Jets-Zach Wilson era coming to a conclusion: https://t.co/hECisiO3r3 pic.twitter.com/RgifbCwja8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 22, 2024

Zach Wilson is the same age as Nix and Penix. He costs the Broncos basically no money and a pick swap. Is it an inspiring move on the surface? No. Is it a “bad” move? Also no. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 22, 2024

The book on Zach Wilson and the Jets is closed. One of, if not the, worst picks in Jets history. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) April 22, 2024

https://x.com/NYJetsTFMedia/status/1782484976467869753

Zach Wilson traded to Broncos

After three rough years with the Jets, the former BYU star is reportedly headed to Broncos Country and Mile High.

“A new QB in Denver: The #Jets are trading former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to the #Broncos, per sources. Denver is expect to send a 2024 sixth-round pick to New York for Wilson and a 2024 seventh-rounder, with the teams dividing his guaranteed camp roster bonus,” Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Former #Jets starting QB and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is on the move. Sources say he’s being traded to the #Broncos, hoping for a fresh start. The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary,” Rapoport added.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

