Aggie Linebacker Anthony Switzer Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 22, 2024, 1:53 PM

LOGAN, Utah— The Utah State Aggies lost an emotional leader from their defense after Anthony Switzer announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

The linebacker/safety hybrid defender announced his intention to leave Utah State on Monday, April 22, via social media.

“Dear fans, coaches, teammates, and supporters,” Switzer’s statement began. “As I say farewell to Utah State football, I want to express my deepest gratitude. To the fans, your unwavering support has been our driving force. To the coaches, thank you for believing in me and guiding me. To my teammates, you’re more than just teammates; you’re family. And to God, thank you for the incredible journey.”

About Anthony Switzer

247Sports.com rated Switzer a three-star recruit as a four-year transfer. Switzer played three seasons (2019-21) at Arkansas State, playing under current Aggie head coach Blake Anderson for two seasons. Switzer ended his Red Wolves career with 91 tackles (4 TFLs), three forced fumbles, and one interception in 24 games (15 starts).

The Marion High School graduate redshirted his first season in Logan after an injury in practice kept him off the field.

As a senior, the Augusta, Arkansas native earned All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2023 after finishing third on the team with 85 tackles, three sacks, four pass breakups, and eight TFLs. Switzer started 11 of 12 games for USU, finishing with three double-digit tackle games. He finished with a career-high ten tackles and three TFLs, including a sack, in a road win over UConn.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone, with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

