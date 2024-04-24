On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
UPDATE: Holladay home was found with ‘ancient dynamite,’ controlled detonation planned

Apr 23, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 9:35 pm

The road near 200 South and 2300 East blocked off by first responders....

The road near 200 South and 2300 East blocked off by first responders. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY — After a Holladay home was found with old explosives within it, officials are planning a controlled detonation of the house Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m.

Capt. Tony Barker with Unified Fire Authority said the homeowner of a house near 6200 S. 2300 East called a friend to assist them with “ancient dynamite” a family member handed her.

After realizing the amount of dynamite within the home, the two called authorities, which caused the nearby street to be locked down, Barker said.

Barker could not give an exact amount of dynamite found within the home, saying there was “a lot” of it and “it’s pretty impressive in scope.”

When asked where the dynamite was found in the house, such as the basement, garage, or shed, Barker said, “Yes. All of it, correct.”

Barker said the home with the explosives will be unhabitable after the controlled detonation.

Officials said this detonation should not impact nearby homes and are asking residents to shelter in place while it happens.

Barker clarified that the controlled detonation will happen in a timeframe from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials are investigating if the homeowner will face criminal charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

