Hockey fans turn out at the airport to welcome arrival of new NHL team

Apr 24, 2024, 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Utah is a now hockey state.

Players, coaches and management of the now inactive Arizona Coyotes arrived in Utah on Wednesday morning ahead of the NHL in Utah party Wednesday afternoon at the Delta Center.

Electric is the first word that comes to mind when describing the anticipation and excitement of the NHL officially coming to Salt Lake City. 

Utah youth hockey players and fans showed up at the airport to welcome the team. Those greeting the team wore their local team jerseys, or NHL jerseys. There was lots of cheering, including what seemed to be a crowd favorite for the hockey team’s name  “Utah Yeti” chanted over and over. 

A lot of the fans missed school Wednesday, so they could come out and watch history be made.

“For me, it means hockey’s gonna be more popular in Utah,” said Yadi.

This is just the start to a big day for the hockey community. Thousands of fans will gather at the Delta Center where a NHL in Utah party will be held. A party on the plaza is slated to begin at 4 p.m. A celebration inside the arena with comments from Ryan and Ashley Smith will begin at 5:30 p.m.

 A lot of young fans said they want to play in the NHL when they grow up. Now, with an NHL team in the state, the flame is being fueled as a hockey state.

