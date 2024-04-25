How this Layton crossing guard is going above and beyond to keep kids safe

LAYTON — Flashing lights are a good indicator you’re coming up on a school crosswalk and need to slow down.

In one Layton neighborhood, a crossing guard is making all the right moves to keep people safe.

Sheila Stettler looks forward to her morning drive.

“I pass this crossing three times a week. Usually come about the same time and she’s just always here,” Stettler said.

She catches a glimpse of a crossing guard busting a move on the sidewalk.

“She just dances and has a smile on her face,” Stettler said.

Drivers slow down to honk and wave.

“I wave to her every day. And she always waves back.”

Her name is Minna Swann.

“I get a couple people that look at me like I’m insane,” Swann said.

She majored in dance in college and doesn’t skip a beat, even on the job.

“I get my cardio. Everyone slows down to look at the crazy lady,” Swann said. “So, they’re not speeding through my crosswalk. That’s a bonus.”

Once the kids make their way to the crosswalk, she’s focused on their safety. The mother of six considers each child one of her own.

“It’s really hard sometimes especially for some of these kids in this area to feel like they’re getting off on the right foot,” Swann said.

Rain or snow can’t keep her away, but a foot injury sidelined her for six weeks.

“But as soon as they let me come back I was dancing in my boot,” she said.

She doesn’t want to miss out on bonds she’s creating, one move at a time.

“I keep trying to get them to dance with me. I haven’t succeeded yet.”

We love meeting people like Swann. If you know someone in your community doing good, email us at: lookingoutforgood@ksl.com