Report: Ben Carlson Leaving Utes Men’s Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY – Ben Carlson has played his final game for the University of Utah men’s basketball team according to Jon Rothstein.

The CBS Sports college basketball insider reported the news of the forward’s departure on social media.

“Source: Ben Carlson will not return to Utah next season to use his additional year of eligibility and will instead pursue a professional career,” Rothstein wrote.

Source: Ben Carlson will not return to Utah next season to use his additional year of eligibility and will instead pursue a professional career. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2024

Ben Carlson Forgoing Final Season For Utes

Carlson will reportedly leave Utah after spending two seasons on the hill.

The 6-foot-9 forward transferred to play for the Utes after his sophomore season at Wisconsin and would go on to appear in 69 games including 33 starts at Utah.

Carlson averaged 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three.

Love seeing East Ridge HS alum Ben Carlson impact winning. Hit a career-high four three-pointers in Utah’s win over Oregon. pic.twitter.com/GUJa2b40cK — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 22, 2024

A native of Minnesota, Carlson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school before committing to play for the Badgers in 2020.

The Utes big man had an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID year but is bypassing it to pursue a pro career.

Related: Utes Guard Deivon Smith Enters Transfer Portal

Utah went 22-15 during Carlson’s final season with the roster including a 9-11 record in PAC-12 play.

Indiana State eliminated the Utes in the semifinals of the National Invitational Tournament.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops