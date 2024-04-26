Jazz President Jim Olson Details Upcoming Delta Center Renovations For NHL Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz president Jim Olson provided a glimpse into the “bigger” renovations the Delta Center will undergo to adequately support the NHL and NBA.

Jim Olson talks Delta Center renovations for NHL team

Olson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard for a conversation about the arena hosting two professional teams moving forward on Friday, April 26.

“Ryan Smith has challenged us and challenged the architects that we need to have the very, very best NBA and NHL arena,” Olson said on KSL Sports Zone. “NHL and NBA arenas have different sight lines and when you have to duplicate sports things can start getting sacrificed and the one thing we’re not doing is sacrificing the sight lines and fan experience.”

Previous renovation of Delta Center

Before his was promoted to president of the Jazz in October 2019, Olson served as vice president of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment and president of Vivint Arena, which has since been re-named Delta Center.

So happy for Utah and what this means to the entire state. https://t.co/8aajAXLBRd — Jim Olson 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@jolson) April 18, 2024

In 2017, Olson oversaw a $125 million renovation of the arena. Some of the improvements implemented at the now-Delta Center included “six upgraded seating levels and notable features such as a 12,000-foot atrium with a plaza that greets guests with a supersized Jazz note as the centerpiece, energy-generating solar panels, revamped locker rooms, LED technology on the videoboards, and its first-ever premium seating area in the upper bowl.”

“It was an awesome project and something we’re really proud of,” Olson told Hans & Scotty G. “This one’s even bigger.”

The renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena has been recognized as the “Best of the Best Projects” among sports and entertainment venues for 2018 by Engineering News-Record after review by dozens of industry judges. Read more here: https://t.co/aHLNRFUk9Y pic.twitter.com/zLcbTGmsSx — Delta Center (@deltacenter) January 10, 2019

In the past, the Delta Center has hosted NHL preseason games as part of the Frozen Fury series. However, the arena steep seating is meant for basketball and not hockey. While fans can enjoy an NHL game in the venue as is, many seats have an obstructed view of the ice rink.

Upcoming renovations to the arena will fix these poor sight lines and allow for more seating in a hockey setup.

“There’s a lot of work that still has to be done and a lot of creation, and innovation, and strategy, and planning,” Olson said. “We do know we’re going to master that fan experience and those sight lines. We’re gonna create something that hasn’t been done before.”

In February, Smith shared a rending of a revitalized arena on social media.

“Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah. Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment,” Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core.”

Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah. Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core. pic.twitter.com/w2Qzxf17gs — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) February 27, 2024

With the addition of an NHL team to Utah, downtown Salt Lake City will now host 40-60 more events at the arena annually. Olson said the goal is to build a better experience downtown.

“We’re up for it. It’s gonna be fun.” Olson said.

