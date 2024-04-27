Report: Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis Signs With Indianapolis Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

BYU QB Kedon Slovis signs with Colts

The NFL insider reported Slovis’ signing at the end of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Apri. 27.

“Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis — the onetime USC freshman sensation — is signing with the #Colts, per source,” Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis — the onetime USC freshman sensation — is signing with the #Colts, per source. pic.twitter.com/0zfvQrMkVH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

The former BYU standout will join a Colts team that posted a 9-8 record in 2023.

About Kedon Slovis

Before his time at BYU, the Scottsdale, Arizona native played college football at USC and Pittsburgh. Following his standout high school career at Desert Mountain, Slovis attended USC from 2019-21. Slovis had a stellar first season with the Trojans. However, the quarterback struggled to maintain consistent play in Southern California.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh. He played one season for the Panthers before transferring to BYU. The quarterback played one season at BYU as well.

In his lone campaign with the Cougars, Slovis threw for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns, the only rushing scores of his college career. He played in eight games for BYU.

BYU posted a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in the Big 12 Conference, in Slovis’ season in Provo.

During his five seasons in college, Slovis threw for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions with a completion rate of 64.5 percent.

Height: 6’ 2 1/2’’

Weight: 223 lbs.

Arm: 31 1/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30″

Broad Jump: 9′ 10″

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland