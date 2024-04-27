Former Utah OL Keaton Bills Signs With Buffalo Bills

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes offensive lineman Keaton Bills signed a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah OL Keaton Bills signs with Bills

Bills signing was confirmed by the Utah football program following the draft on Saturday, April 27.

During the NFL Draft, Buffalo selected Bills’ Utah teammate Cole Bishop.

The former Utah standout will join a Buffalo team that posted an 11-6 record in 2023.

Keaton Bills to the #Bills. If you watch @KSLSports Live on weekends then you would have seen @SSylvester55 tell us that Bills to the Bills would be a great fit.#Utes — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) April 27, 2024

About Keaton Bills

Before his time at the University of Utah, Bills was a standout player for the Chargers of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

The offensive lineman started his college career at Utah in 2019. Bills played in three games as a redshirt freshman. In a shortened season in 2020, Bills saw action in four contests.

Bills’ first significant action came in 2021 when he played in 12 games. He started in eight of those games. A year later, Bills started 12 of Utah’s 14 games and earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. In 2021 and 2022, Bills helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

Keaton Bills is burying guys and not charging for the casket. pic.twitter.com/OQlNQd72HD — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 1, 2023

Last season, Bills started in 12 games and earned his second straight Pac-12 honorable mention.

During his time with the Utes, the lineman started 36 games and played in 45.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 321 lbs.

Arm: 32 1/2’’

Hand: 10″

40-Yard Dash: 5.38 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.9 seconds

Vertical Jump: 29.5’’

Broad Jump: 8’ 5’’

