Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Former Utah OL Keaton Bills Signs With Buffalo Bills

Apr 27, 2024, 6:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes offensive lineman Keaton Bills signed a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah OL Keaton Bills signs with Bills

Bills signing was confirmed by the Utah football program following the draft on Saturday, April 27.

During the NFL Draft, Buffalo selected Bills’ Utah teammate Cole Bishop.

The former Utah standout will join a Buffalo team that posted an 11-6 record in 2023.

About Keaton Bills

Before his time at the University of Utah, Bills was a standout player for the Chargers of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

The offensive lineman started his college career at Utah in 2019. Bills played in three games as a redshirt freshman. In a shortened season in 2020, Bills saw action in four contests.

Bills’ first significant action came in 2021 when he played in 12 games. He started in eight of those games. A year later, Bills started 12 of Utah’s 14 games and earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. In 2021 and 2022, Bills helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

Last season, Bills started in 12 games and earned his second straight Pac-12 honorable mention.

During his time with the Utes, the lineman started 36 games and played in 45.

Keaton Bills at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 321 lbs.

Arm: 32 1/2’’

Hand: 10″

40-Yard Dash: 5.38 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.9 seconds

Vertical Jump: 29.5’’

Broad Jump: 8’ 5’’

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

