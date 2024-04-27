Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The BYU football team shared the news of Rehkow’s deal with the Chiefs on Saturday, April 27.

Rehkow will be coached by fellow BYU alum and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The former BYU standout will join a Chiefs team that posted an 11-6 record and won its second straight Super Bowl in 2023.

About Ryan Rehkow

Before his time at BYU, the Veradale, Washington native was a standout player at Central Valley High School.

The punter began his career with the Cougars in 2020. Rehkow played four seasons at BYU and saw action in 50 games.

Before the 2021 season, Rehkow was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist for the nation’s top punter. After the year, the punter was honored as Pro Football Netowrk’s Independent Punter of the Year.

Following the 2022 season, Rekhow was honored as a member of the College Football Network’s All-Independent First Team.

During his BYU career, Rehkow punted the ball 176 times with an average of 47.4 yards per kick for a total of 8,343 yards. He pinned the ball inside the 20-yard line on 74 of his punts, good for 42.0 percent of his kicks.

BYU posted a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in the Big 12 Conference, in Rehkow’s final season in Provo.

