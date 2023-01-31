Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold?

Jan 30, 2023, 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:17 pm
snow covered bowl in Utah mountains...
Peter Sinks, Utah, where temperatures reached -62 Fahrenheit Monday morning. (KSL Chopper 5)
(KSL Chopper 5)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LOGAN, Utah — Why so cold Utah? It was cold all over the Beehive State Monday, but Peter Sinks recorded a jaw-dropping -62.

The second coldest temperature ever recorded in the lower 48 states was in Utah, in the same place, a notorious cold spot 2o miles northeast of Logan.

In 1985 Peter Sinks recorded a shocking -69.3 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Utah State University’s climate center — but Monday wasn’t far behind and, it could get colder still in the next day or two.

So why is this spot in the Bear River Mountains so cold? Science has a perfectly reasonable explanation and it’s in the name.

The location is a bowl with no outlet for cold air to escape from. The bowl sits at 8,164 feet, where the air is thinner and dry, therefore holding less heat than lower or humid locations. It’s really more tub shaped than sink shaped at a mile long and a bit more than approximately half as wide.

Snow field

A weather station in Peter Sinks, Utah, were -62 Fahrenheit was recorded Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (KSL Chopper 5)

Those factors means the basin loses daytime heat quickly when the sun goes down and because there is no outlet in the geographical scoop, the cold air simply slides to the bottom and accumulates. This pooling of cold air happens all the time when it isn’t windy, but when air from the Arctic drops into northern Utah, temperatures plummet deep into the negative range.

The rim of the bowl — as monitored by Utah Climate Center at USU — can have a significantly different temperature than the bottom of the sink. At 6:30 a.m. Monday, the bowl recorded -62.1 while the rim was a balmy -6.6 degrees. While that isn’t warm by most standards, the temperature difference is significant, especially in such close proximity.

Snow filled mountain bowl

Peter Sinks Utah, were -62 Fahrenheit was recorded Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 (KSL Chopper 5)

In March of 2022, Peter Sinks was 139 degrees colder than Big Cypress Reservation in Florida on the same day.

Getting to the cold zone takes some work, hiking a few miles from Highway 89, up from Garden City at Utah’s side of Bear Lake.

The cold sink was official marked in 1983 and Utah’s all-time coldest temperature was recorded just two years later. There are other sinks around the state that could also be incredibly cold but most aren’t monitored. If wind-chill factor was part of recorded temperatures, there would be spots that feel colder at high wind at high elevation locations, but wind chill is felt, not measured as the coldest spot.

The hottest it gets in summer months at Peter Sinks is in the low 80s Fahrenheit and the record lows, even in summer months, can be well below freezing and even land at sub zero for most of the year. It’s a cool place where trees can’t survive, creating a reverse timberline. But if you visit, there is no marker, only a weather station.

snow filled mountain bowl

Peter Sinks Utah, were -62 Fahrenheit was recorded Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 (KSL Chopper 5)

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the lower 48 was -70 on Jan. 20, 1954 at Rogers Pass, Montana. Alaska has seen -80.

The lowest on-the-ground temperature ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization was July 21, 1983 in Vostok, Antarctica at -128.6 F.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

An example of letting your faucet drip to prevent freezing. (KSL-TV)...
Jed Boal

Plumbers warn of frozen pipes after cold front

When it gets this cold and stays cold, some water pipes in some homes in Utah are susceptible to freezing, leading to a costly fix for Utahns.
18 hours ago
FILE - A rock formation in Arches National Park in the Devil's Garden area (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Family of woman killed by gate at Arches National Park awarded $10.2 million

A Judge awarded $10.2 million to the family and spouse of  Esther "Essie" Nakajigo, who was killed by an unsecured gate at Arches National Park in 2020. 
18 hours ago
Nicole Schmidt speaks at a press conference...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Gabby Petito’s parents urge support for Utah domestic violence bill

Gabby Petito's parents joined Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at the state Capitol to advocate for SB117, which would require police to conduct lethality assessments.
18 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...
Pat Reavy

Utah corrections officer charged with sharing inappropriate photo of inmate

A corrections officer with the Grand County Sheriff's Office was charged Monday after allegedly taking an inappropriate photo of an inmate and sharing it with a co-worker.
18 hours ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Madison Swenson

19-year-old dies at hospital following crash in Uintah County

One person has died from their injuries following a crash on U.S. Highway 40 in Uintah County.
18 hours ago
Exterior rendering of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple

A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold?