UPDATE: US 189 reopens after crews clean up avalanche near Deer Creek Reservoir

UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. Highway 189 have reopened, according to a 2:59 p.m. tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Update: all lanes are now open. — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) February 27, 2023

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation crews closed U.S. Highway 189 along Deer Creek Reservoir Monday afternoon due to an avalanche that was blocking all lanes.

The slide came down after traffic had been stopped on U.S. 189 for previously planned avalanche control work.

UDOT estimated the road would be closed until 2 or 3 p.m. Monday. State troopers have closed westbound U.S. 189 lanes at Deer Creek and eastbound lanes at milepost 17.

The next set of intermittent road closures will take place between Vivian Park and Canyon Glen Park between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday. UDOT says U.S. 189 will close for 15-minute periods during avalanche control work, but longer delays are possible if larger slides are triggered.

❄️🚨US-189 in Provo Cyn: Expect intermittent road closures (up to 15 minutes) today for avalanche control work:

Deer Creek Dam Area: Noon to 1 p.m.

Vivian Park to Canyon Glen Park: 6 to 8 p.m. @UTHighwayPatrol @SundanceResort @UDOTTRAFFIC @UtahDOT @UWCNF @UCSO @WasatchCounty pic.twitter.com/nNbcvrT9p9 — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) February 27, 2023