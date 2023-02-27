Close
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: US 189 reopens after crews clean up avalanche near Deer Creek Reservoir

Feb 27, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
(Utah Highway Patrol)
(Utah Highway Patrol)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. Highway 189 have reopened, according to a 2:59 p.m. tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Our earlier story continues below.

 

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation crews closed U.S. Highway 189 along Deer Creek Reservoir Monday afternoon due to an avalanche that was blocking all lanes.

The slide came down after traffic had been stopped on U.S. 189 for previously planned avalanche control work.

UDOT estimated the road would be closed until 2 or 3 p.m. Monday. State troopers have closed westbound U.S. 189 lanes at Deer Creek and eastbound lanes at milepost 17.

The next set of intermittent road closures will take place between Vivian Park and Canyon Glen Park between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday. UDOT says U.S. 189 will close for 15-minute periods during avalanche control work, but longer delays are possible if larger slides are triggered.

