GOOD NEWS
Ogden police officer returns lost dog to family during snowstorm
Mar 6, 2023, 11:57 AM
(Ogden Police)
OGDEN, Utah — A lost dog was returned to its family after an Ogden police officer found it during a snowstorm over the weekend.
According to the Ogden Police UT Facebook page, animal service officer A. Dickman received a call about a distressed dog in the storm.
“The dog had gotten loose and ran away and was now in the area of Waterfall Canyon parking lot,” states the police Facebook post. “ASO Dickman hiked the Bonneville Shortline Trail in the heavy snowstorm at night, and she was able to find the distraught animal.”
The officer scanned the dog and was able to return it to its owners, who were thankful to have their furry family member back home.
