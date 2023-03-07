Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Utah man robbed bank of just $1, then waited to be arrested, police say

Mar 7, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:51 am
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a bank of just $1, then waited in the lobby for officers to arrive because he wanted to be sent to federal prison.

Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of robbery.

Santacroce entered Wells Fargo, 299 S. Main, and gave the teller a note that stated, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The teller gave Santacroce a dollar and then asked him to leave. But Santacroce instead told the teller to call police, the affidavit states.

“Donald sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting for police, Donald made a statement to the victims that they are lucky (he) didn’t have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there. At this point the branch manager said she ushered all of her employees into a back room for their safety where she locked the doors,” according to the affidavit.

Officers arrived and took Santacroce into custody.

“Donald said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison. Donald stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time trying to get the desired result of going to federal prison,” the arrest report states.

A week ago, Santacroce was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol in Iron County for investigation of DUI and careless driving. Troopers noted that Santacroce was driving with a license that was suspended out of Missouri.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(GoFundMe)...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard

A West Valley man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman while she was playing with her 2-year-old daughter in their front yard.
1 day ago
Sandy police officers evacuating residents of the apartment building. (Sandy Police)...
Dan Rascon

Body camera footage shows Sandy police officers quick response to apartment fire

New body cam video shows two Sandy police officers knocking on doors and getting people out of their apartments during a fast-moving fire at a Sandy apartment complex Sunday morning.
1 day ago
Members of the ground crew secure the site after a United airlines flight made an emergency landing...
Associated Press

Man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew

Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man tried to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Monday.
1 day ago
...
Madison Swenson

Kaysville accountant charged, accused of stealing $2.5M from two Utah charter schools

A Kaysville man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from two Utah charter schools "for his own personal gain and the benefit of his family."
1 day ago
A West Valley police car. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Man armed with a machete arrested near a West Valley City elementary school

Police arrested a man for allegedly walking down the street with a machete while on meth near Monroe Elementary School Monday morning.
1 day ago
The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Polo Sandoval, Rebekah Riess, Rosa Flores, Josh Campbell and Paul P. Murphy

4 US citizens missing in Mexico were there for medical procedures, US official says

The FBI says four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah man robbed bank of just $1, then waited to be arrested, police say