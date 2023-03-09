Close
Get Gephardt helps man fight for $1,000 gift cards order that vanished

Mar 8, 2023, 11:06 PM
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — “I spent a lot of time trying to resolve this problem,” said James Pearl, who ordered $ 1,000 worth of gift cards online that never showed up. The packaging didn’t vanish though, just the cards.

“FedEx said when the package arrived to them, the weight was not correct. And they opened it up … there are no cards in the package.”

No cards: zip, zero, zilch, nada. Pearl said they were bought direct from American Express, as Christmas gifts for his kids.

“It was real money to us. I couldn’t have another $1,000 to give them,” he said.

Pearl said anytime he calls American Express, he is put on hold for at least a half hour but often longer only to get passed from department to department and supervisor to supervisor.

“They are not responsive and won’t do anything and keep making promises they never fulfill.”

He wonders if it is a tactic to stall out consumers to the point where they give up on getting their issues fixed.

“They stonewall everything you do.”

Not wanting to give up, Pearl contacted the KSL Investigators.

So, we reached out to a different department in American Express, their communications team, to ask what happened with the gift cards. We also asked about his concern that the long hold times and getting passed around is a strategy to fob off consumers too exhausted to pursue resolutions.

We didn’t get an answer to the second question, but in a statement, we were told this:

While our policy and privacy restrictions prevent us from commenting on individual customer situations, we can share that we were able to get touch with the Pearls to resolve their case.

And indeed, Pearl was finally refunded for those missing gift cards.

“I have never been treated this way before,” he said.

If you ordered something that didn’t arrive, even if the company won’t refund your money, dispute the charges. Federal law says you are not legally obligated to pay for it.

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: South Jordan woman fights debt collection after thieves stole her identity

If you get hit by identity thieves, you could wind up with debts in your name that are not yours. A South Jordan woman says it happened to her, and now she is fighting debt collection for a bill that was never hers.
2 days ago
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Residents shocked to find utility bill three times higher than prior month

Dozens of Provo residents at one apartment complex decided to Get Gephardt after their utility bill tripled without warning.
3 days ago
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Cracking the cost of eggs: Can a backyard henhouse save you money?

Ask any baker or breakfast connoisseur and they will tell you: eggs are just plain expensive. Rather than pay the high prices at the store, more and more Utahns are investing in chickens. But is that a money saver?
7 days ago
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Draper woman says getting trapped in a downtown parking garage was a risky situation

Alexa Ferguson and her mom found themselves stuck when they hit heavy traffic in a parking garage. That's right inside the garage.
9 days ago
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

‘I’m not dead’: Woman’s pension restored after Get Gephardt investigation

Woman previously falsely declared as dead finally receives reinstated pension.
14 days ago
Eliza Pace

Utah Jazz give tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

The Utah Jazz surprised one woman with tickets after she'd been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets. 
21 days ago

