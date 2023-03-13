Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Man sentenced in gun theft tied to murder of Ogden grocer

Mar 13, 2023, 3:08 PM
Surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the murder of Satnam Singh. (Ogden Police Department)...
Surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the murder of Satnam Singh. (Ogden Police Department)
(Ogden Police Department)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

OGDEN, Utah — A man who sold a stolen gun used in the murder of Ogden grocer Satnam Singh will serve federal prison time.

Taydon Tailor Law, 22, of Ogden, was sentenced last week to 18 months in federal prison, followed by 36 months of probation, according to U.S. District Court records and a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law had previously taken a deal in which he pleaded guilty to transporting firearms. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a charge of possessing stolen firearms.

Neither Law’s attorney nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office responded to requests for confirmation that Law was the gun seller in the Singh case. However, the Standard-Examiner reported that Law’s conviction stems from the February 2021 murder of 65-year-old Singh, quoting prosecutors as saying Law provided a Ruger to then 15-year-old Antonio Gianny Garcia of Ogden.

Law was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm when he stole a Ruger LC9, 9mm firearm and ammunition from a home where he was working, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

State court records show Law was previously convicted of two felony burglary charges.

Garcia initially told investigators that he purchased a gun “from an individual,” but would not disclose who that person was, charging documents state.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to reduced charges of discharge of a firearm and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to two terms of five years to life for each of these charges. Garcia was initially charged with aggravated murder.

He was ordered in November 2021 to remain behind bars at a juvenile facility until he is 21. Then he will receive a parole hearing to decide what happens next.

Garcia was accused of walking into the Super Grocery convenience store, 675 N. Monroe Blvd., and firing four times, hitting Singh twice just before midnight on Feb. 28, 2021.

Surveillance video shows Garcia wearing a blue surgical mask, black gloves and a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie. “At the counter, the male pulled a gun, pointed it at the clerk … told him, ‘This is a stickup’ and then pulled the trigger four times, striking (Singh) twice, killing him,” the charges state.

Garcia then ran out of the store, but later turned himself over to police. He admitted that he entered the Super Grocery with the intent to steal because he wanted more money. He fired shots even though Singh had stepped away from the register.

Those who knew Singh, originally from India’s Punjab state, have recalled him as a generous businessman who cared deeply about others in the northern Utah community.

The Sikh Society of Utah mourned Singh, describing him as “a dedicated Sikh who exhibited a lifetime of faith, love and compassion, not only to the Sikh congregation, but to his friends, customers and the Ogden community.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. ...
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer

A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist who maniacally raced a truck along a popular New York City bike path, killing eight people and maiming others.
18 hours ago
Cans of powdered formula sit on a kitchen counter on May 18, 2022 in Santa Rosa, California. As a n...
Associated Press

Police: $26K in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

Police say two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car.
18 hours ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy

American Fork man charged with attacking teen boy with meat tenderizer

A man has been charged for assaulting a 14-year-old with a meat tenderizer.
18 hours ago
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stoc...
Raja Razek and Theresa Waldrop

Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor

A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.
2 days ago
Authorities cordon off the scene of a fatal shooting in Redmond, Washington, on Friday. A husband a...
Andy Rose and Raja Razek

A Seattle married couple was shot and killed at home by online stalker

A woman and her husband were shot and killed in their Redmond, Washington, home by an online stalker who authorities were attempting to serve with a protection order, police said.
3 days ago
Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...
Michael Houck

4 arrested after SWAT standoff during an construction vehicle theft investigation

Four people were arrested after Iron County sheriff's found multiple stolen vehicles in a "compound" Wednesday morning.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Man sentenced in gun theft tied to murder of Ogden grocer