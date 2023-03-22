Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt helps restore West Valley man’s Social Security disability payments

Mar 21, 2023, 10:40 PM
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Jeff Davis gets disability payments from the Social Security Administration. At least, he did up until his mom passed away in December.

Jeff is unable to manage his payments, so his mom had served as his payee. Jeffs dad, Russell Davis, has been trying to get those payments reinstated ever since.

“They told us that we had to get me as his payee,” Russell said.

Seems like it should be as simple as swapping out his name for his late wife’s as Jeff’s payee. After repeated calls and hours on the phone and appointments with Social Security representatives at the Salt Lake City office, Russell said they have not been able to restore Jeff’s payments.

“He told us right to our face, ‘Everything is changed. You’re now the payee and he should be getting his check,” Russell said of the meeting.

Despite many assurances it will all get straightened out, Jeff is still waiting for his payments.

“We’re in a day and age of computers,” Russell said. “Everything should be almost immediately and it’s taken since first December to try to get this settled and I can’t.”

Sick of wrestling this on his own, Russell decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

We reached out to the Social Security Administration on Russell’s and Jeff’s behalf through the agency’s media relations team.

Less than a day later, all the money Jeff was owed showed up in his bank account.

We asked the Social Security Administration how long a change in representative payees usually takes, and if there is anything families can do to get ahead of a change and maybe avoid this sort of hassle? They did not answer those questions, just saying that they were working it out in Jeff’s case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

Get Gephardt

The Pearsons tell KSL’s Matt Gephardt they should be reimbursed by either the airline or the onli...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Sandy couple Gets Gephardt after booking error left them paying out for pricey return flights

A Sandy couple bought roundtrip tickets to Hawaii, but when they discovered their return tickets were no good, they had to buy pricey replacements. When they were refused reimbursement, they decided to Get Gephardt.
2 days ago
Gas bill...
Matt Gephardt

Gas company increasing bills for customers on fixed payments plan

If you're told you're going to pay the same price for 12 months, you wouldn't expect the price to go up. But when the natural gas company raised the rates on a Payson woman, she decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.
6 days ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps man fight for $1,000 gift cards order that vanished

No cards: zip, zero, zilch, nada. James Pearl said the $1,000 worth of gift cards was bought directly from American Express as Christmas gifts for his kids.
14 days ago
Sandra Webb's identity was stolen...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: South Jordan woman fights debt collection after thieves stole her identity

If you get hit by identity thieves, you could wind up with debts in your name that are not yours. A South Jordan woman says it happened to her, and now she is fighting debt collection for a bill that was never hers.
15 days ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Residents shocked to find utility bill three times higher than prior month

Dozens of Provo residents at one apartment complex decided to Get Gephardt after their utility bill tripled without warning.
16 days ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Cracking the cost of eggs: Can a backyard henhouse save you money?

Ask any baker or breakfast connoisseur and they will tell you: eggs are just plain expensive. Rather than pay the high prices at the store, more and more Utahns are investing in chickens. But is that a money saver?
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Get Gephardt helps restore West Valley man’s Social Security disability payments