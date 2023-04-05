Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL INVESTIGATES

How to earn more interest on your savings account

Apr 4, 2023, 11:12 PM | Updated: 11:13 pm
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates for the second time this year, and that’s on top of seven rate increases last year. Those increases have boosted the rates our money earns us as it sits in our bank accounts, but not all increases on savings rates are equal.

Every time the Fed ticks up its benchmark interest rate, the interest we pay on loans and credit cards increases. So does the rate banks pay us to hold onto our money.

“Not as fast as you might think,” said Ken Tumin, senior industry analyst with LendingTree. “Not as fast as loan rates, credit card rates. But they have been going up still.”

Tumin said smaller banks and online banks typically pay out more. But many savers tell LendingTree they will stick with the larger banks — thank you very much.

“We found that 31% still favor the large national banks as their primary institution for their banking,” he said. “That’s a lot of people that are losing out quite a bit because of that.”

To see how much, we looked into rates.

Let’s say you want to stash $5,000 in savings. Bank of America will pay 0.01%. The same goes for Chase. Wells Fargo offers a 0.25% APY on that amount in savings.

Compare those numbers to Bank of Utah’s iSave, which gets you 0.65%, or an America First Credit Union account at 1.45%. And online-only bank SoFi, says it will offer a 4% rate for savings.

A few percentage points on the interest rate makes a real difference. Stashing $5,000 for a year at 0.01% will earn you just 50 cents in interest. But at 4%, you’ll get $203.71.

Tumin said if you are getting a skimpy return on your money, shop around. Look for websites that compare rates, fees, and customer service.

“Also, look what other people are saying about them, and reviews for the banks,” Tumin advised. “You can compare different banks and credit unions to see what they provide and what kind of service they provide. Information is out there. You just have to go through it and decide what’s most important.”

But between our direct deposited paychecks and all those streaming services, utilities, and other automatic bills, switching can get really tedious.

“Often banks don’t make it easy to close the accounts,” Tumin said. “We try to close it; they try to talk you into staying.”

Tumin said to at least open a new savings account and link that to your old checking account.

“Instead of trying to do a total switch, just open up that online savings account and link it to your existing checking account and at least start getting some more savings, more interest on your savings at least,” he explained. “Then you can migrate slowly. And you can benefit the quickest from the higher rates.”

To be clear, a higher savings rate will not exactly have you rolling in cash, but when you’re trying to bust inflation, every little bit counts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

KSL Investigates

Chris and Connie Brosky show Mike Headrick around their Bluffdale home. (Josh Szymanik/KSL TV)...
Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair

Cracking, sinking, falling apart: KSL Investigates structural issues in multiple new homes

While Utah continues to chip away at the housing shortage, some new homeowners are dealing with cracking walls and sinking foundations. KSL Investigators dug for answers on why it keeps happening.
23 hours ago
File - Credit cards as seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A low credit score can hurt your ability...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: How to tackle credit card debt

Credit card balances are well above what they were before the pandemic hit. The double whammy is the interest rates on those balances are going up, too. So, how do you get a hold of that debt before it breaks you?
2 days ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps restore West Valley man’s Social Security disability payments

Jeff Davis gets disability payments from the Social Security Administration. At least, he did up until his mom passed away in December.
15 days ago
The Pearsons tell KSL’s Matt Gephardt they should be reimbursed by either the airline or the onli...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Sandy couple Gets Gephardt after booking error left them paying out for pricey return flights

A Sandy couple bought roundtrip tickets to Hawaii, but when they discovered their return tickets were no good, they had to buy pricey replacements. When they were refused reimbursement, they decided to Get Gephardt.
16 days ago
Amy Olsen...
Matt Gephardt

Utahns cleared of DUI accusations are forced to pay to get their licenses back

Amy Olsen has her driving privilege back now, but it cost her $255. For her, it is a frustrating ordeal that began months earlier when a trooper pulled her over.
20 days ago
Gas bill...
Matt Gephardt

Gas company increasing bills for customers on fixed payments plan

If you're told you're going to pay the same price for 12 months, you wouldn't expect the price to go up. But when the natural gas company raised the rates on a Payson woman, she decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
How to earn more interest on your savings account