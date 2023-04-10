Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Preparing For Visits With NFL Franchises

Apr 10, 2023, 4:11 PM

Jaren Hall, NFL Draft, BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall continues to navigate the ultimate job interview. Hall, a two-year starting quarterback for BYU, is looking to secure a spot as a pro quarterback in the NFL draft later this month.

From All-Star games, the NFL Combine, and pro day, Hall now sets his sights on visits to NFL franchises. The 6-foot-1 signal-caller, who won eight games against Power Five opponents during his time as BYU’s starter, discussed his upcoming schedule in an exclusive interview with KSL Sports.

“So I’ve had Zoom calls and met with almost every team in the league,” Hall said to KSL Sports. “And I’ve got some visits scheduled for next week to fly out to organizations and see them. So, really it’s almost every team in the league who I’ve been able to interview with and meet.”

Jaren Hall discussed his visit with the Indianapolis Colts

One of the teams that Hall has met with in recent weeks was the Indianapolis Colts. Hall discussed his reported meeting with Indianapolis, who is in the market for help at the quarterback position.

“They came and brought the organization and visited the wonderful city of Provo. And they worked me out, and a couple of the [BYU] guys putting us through some fieldwork. They put us through some film work in the classroom, got to learn their offense a little bit, and kind of, you know, show what I was able to recall and understand. So it was a really good visit,” said Hall. “It’s a great organization and a great experience to remember and kind of build off of. Just looking forward to more opportunities over the next few weeks.”

Draft Stock

The read on where Hall’s stock stands at the moment varies depending on the NFL draft analysis you read or follow. Some see him as high as a third-round pick. Other outlets like ESPN forecast a late day three selection.

Hall admits he’s not sure where his stock currently stands with two weeks left until the draft.

“You know, some teams take the role of telling you good stuff. Some teams will purposely say other stuff, ‘We’re hoping you fall a little further so we can pick you up.’ It’s such a weird time, and it’s such weird information that you’re receiving week in and week out. You never know what to take for face value and what not to. For me, I’ve really got no idea where I’m sitting right now.”

 

Visits are one of the last pieces to the draft puzzle

That makes these in-person visits to NFL teams so important for Hall. What he does in these visits, paired with the film he produced from his BYU career that saw him throw 52 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions, could help him climb draft boards.

“I’m just really trying to make sure that in these visits I’m having with teams, I’m showing them who I am as a thinker, as a processor. Because, as you said, all this stuff on film is already there. They’ve seen you play games at different levels of talent, different stages, and then you know they get to work you out and see you in person, which is a small part of that. But then, just meeting you, understanding how you think in the film room and so those are things I try to focus on right now. Because that’s what I can control, that’s the way I approach these situations.”

Jaren Hall finished his BYU career passing for 6,174 yards and rushing for another 798. He was 16-8 overall in 24 career starts at BYU.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

