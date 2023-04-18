Layton vet clinic is accepting blood donations from dogs

LAYTON, Utah — A local rescue dog and his owner are encouraging other dog owners to donate blood and help other dogs.

The Find Wagging Tails Blood Bank is at the Mountain West Veterinary Specialists vet in Layton, Utah. This is where dogs are helping other dogs locally that are coming through these doors for an emergency.

Katie Straw is a vet tech for the clinic. She is also the owner of Doss.

“Today is his 13th donation,” Straw said.

Doss is a good boy walking like he knows his way around because he does. Man’s best friend is helping other dogs keep their tails wagging by donating blood at the blood bank.

“I believe last time we calculated about one and a half gallons in three years he’s been donating,” Straw said.

Three years ago, Doss needed a blood donation.

“For him, for me, personally, it’s a lot more meaningful to me because he was brought in to be euthanized, and he was surrendered to me,” Straw recalled.

Now, Doss is the one helping other dogs who need blood.

“He kind of went from a dog who was gonna be put down to now he’s saving other dogs’ lives,” Straw said.

Around 60 other dogs are also suiting up as blood donors. Vets say dogs can donate every two to four months.

“Every dog that comes in, whether they’re a different size, different breed, it’s the same process of just getting them used to us getting them used to the process,” explained Kassie Tiel, a vet tech.

Tiel said just like humans, dogs have blood types. They categorize blood types into two main categories, DEA positive and DEA negative. A dog’s DEA negative is like a human’s O negative as the universal blood type.

“We’re happy to have any dog,” Tiel expressed.

Every dog is different, which means donation amounts vary. It’s roughly a 30-minute process from start to finish; depending on the donation, one bag could help up to four other dogs.

Doss earned his victory meal and walked away with a new prize.

“You’re such a good dog. You can come get it,” Tiel said to Doss.

Straw and Tiel said a dog and their owner will walk out of there with a $50 VISA gift card for each donation, a report card, and, depending on how many times donating, maybe a new prize.

For more information on getting connected to learn more, visit the Wagging Tails Blood Bank website or email them. The bank is also asking for feline blood donors.