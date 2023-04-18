Two killed in three-car accident near Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Two people are dead after a three-car collision Tuesday afternoon near Wallsburg.

The crash closed Highway 189 at milepost 21, creating traffic delays. The highway, that connects Provo with the Heber area, serves as the main access point to Wallsburg.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved in the crash, although the cause and any further information about those killed was not immediately available.

It is not known if there were other injuries in the crash and the identity of the victims is expected to be released after law enforcement officers notify the families of those killed and injured.

Traffic cameras in the area appeared to show one lane of travel open for a busy stretch of road near Deer Creek Reservoir.