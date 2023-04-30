Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Army Staff Sergeant helps to save man wounded in SLC shooting

Apr 30, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a desperate situation that played out on a city street with a man wounded in an apparent road rage shooting and perhaps only minutes making the difference between life and death.

On April 5, Carlos Martinez was shot on 300 West near 2000 South following a brief exchange with the driver of another car. The other driver went from throwing water bottles to firing shots, the man’s wife told KSL earlier this month.

At the time, U.S. Army staff sergeant Amber Oaks wasn’t aware she’d be driving up to the scene of a shooting. In fact, she said she’d hoped to avoid the trip along 300 West altogether.

“I wanted to go home and take off my uniform and relax,” Oaks told KSLTV. “I really didn’t want to go to Costco that night.”

And yet the feelings wouldn’t subside that she should just go to the store.

“Intuition was so loud I couldn’t say no,” Oaks recalled.

Though law enforcement and other first responders had not arrived yet, Oaks immediately could tell something was wrong when she pulled up on Martinez’s truck in one of the lanes.

“As I passed it, I knew it was my duty to stop and help,” Oaks said. “They let me know it was a drive-by shooting, and the man had been shot twice.”

One man was already trying to attend to one of Martinez’s wounds.

Oaks said she “jumped right in,” making sure someone had called 911 and then running around to the passenger side and opening the door.

“There was already a mass amount of blood,” Oaks said. “He was shot once on the left side and once on the right side.”

Oaks said she is combat lifesaver certified, and she quickly defaulted to her training with what she had available to her — a man’s leather belt and a traditional tourniquet — in order to slow the blood loss from the man’s arms.

“I put the belt on the left side above the elbow, and I asked the man to take a deep breath and told him it was going to hurt,” Oaks explained. “Then I cinched the belt down as a tourniquet.”

She then applied the traditional tourniquet to the right arm and then a second conventional tourniquet to the left arm above the belt when an officer showed up with one.

“I’ve been so trained on this that it was like second nature for me,” Oaks said. “I was so grateful for the years of training and then hours, the endless hours of training that I’ve been provided and that my leadership has given me because I knew exactly what to do.”

Oaks said it was 7 to 9 minutes between when she arrived and when the ambulance showed up, and she believed, given the loss of blood, the man may not have not made it had she not been there.

“I absolutely believe in my heart and soul that I don’t know if that man would have survived,” Oaks expressed.

She said she believes now that the feelings she had earlier were meant to put her in a position to help the man.

“I will call it intuition, gut instincts,” Oaks said. “I do believe in God and a higher power, and I absolutely believe I was meant to go that way to be placed in the trajectory of that man’s life because I don’t believe it was his time to die.”

Martinez’s family declined to do a new interview but expressed gratitude for the woman’s actions. Family members set up a GoFundMe* account to help offset the unforeseen medical expenses.

A Salt Lake City Police spokesman said Friday that investigators were still seeking the shooter from the incident. Oaks was just grateful she was in a place to help make a difference for Martinez.

“I had no idea that I would be there to save a man’s life,” she said.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Good News

Good boy, Doss, getting ready to donate blood for other good dogs to use. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Layton vet clinic accepting blood donations from dogs

A Utah rescue dog and his owner are encouraging other dog owners to donate blood and help other dogs.

13 days ago

Fans gather at the Salt Palace Convention Center for a weekend of cosplay and magic at Fan X. (KSL ...

Brooke Williams

Celebrity guests at Fan X 2023 revealed

Cosplayers and comic lovers will unite for the 10-year anniversary of Fan X, Salt Lake City's comic convention, this September, along with multiple celebrity guests recently announced.

19 days ago

The therapy bunny is part of a recent push to focus on members of the police department's mental he...

Taylor Nicioli

This California city’s newest police recruit is a therapy bunny

"Officer Hops" is a part of the Yuba City Police Department's recent focus on promoting mental health support for their staff.

20 days ago

Kristen Shakespear holds baby Isaac. (Courtesy: Kristen Shakespear)...

Courtney Orton

Utah boy overcoming the odds while living without kidneys

March is Kidney Awareness Month, and a St. George family is using it as an opportunity to help find their son, who is living with no kidneys, a much needed kidney.

1 month ago

Cities and counties across Utah are taking advantage of the extra water this winter to replenish aq...

Ladd Egan

Water districts using extra water to recharge aquifers

Cities and counties across Utah are taking advantage of the extra water this winter to replenish aquifers.

1 month ago

The Northern Lights were visible in Tooele, Utah at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning. (Denys Rem...

Brooke Williams

How to see the northern lights, sighted recently in Utah skies

People have reported seeing the northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, from Norther Utah in recent days.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Army Staff Sergeant helps to save man wounded in SLC shooting