LOCAL NEWS
2-year-old dies in Provo drowning
May 1, 2023, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm
PROVO, Utah — A 2-year-old child died after falling into some standing water and drowning near the Provo River Saturday.
According to Provo Police Department, a family was recreating in the area of the ropes course when their 2 year old wandered away from the group. The child was found a short time later in a small area of standing water.
Provo police and fire medics responded to the Class Ropes Course area at 3606 W Center Street, CPR was administered, and the child was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Provo police said the incident “did not occur in the Provo River, but at an inlet nearby. Spring run-off/swift-water was not a factor.”
The identity of the family has not been released at this time.
