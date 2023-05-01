Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2-year-old dies in Provo drowning

May 1, 2023, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

Driver killed...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A 2-year-old child died after falling into some standing water and drowning near the Provo River Saturday.

According to Provo Police Department, a family was recreating in the area of the ropes course when their 2 year old wandered away from the group. The child was found a short time later in a small area of standing water.

Provo police and fire medics responded to the Class Ropes Course area at 3606 W Center Street, CPR was administered, and the child was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Provo police said the incident “did not occur in the Provo River, but at an inlet nearby. Spring run-off/swift-water was not a factor.”

The identity of the family has not been released at this time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

The Toronto Ontario Canada Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...

Madison Swenson

Locations of new temples in Ghana, Norway announced; Canada temple to undergo renovations

The locations of two international temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. Church officials also said the Toronto Ontario Temple will be closing for renovations in the coming months.

17 hours ago

New Utah prison...

Pat Reavy

Crime victims sue Utah, saying violent inmates were released but not supervised

A new lawsuit contends the Utah Department of Corrections inappropriately releases violent criminals who were not properly supervised and end up committing murder and other violent crimes.

17 hours ago

PAGE, AZ - MARCH 22: A mature rare and endangered California condor looks up from a ledge high up ...

Associated Press

20 California condors in Arizona, Utah died from avian flu

Wildlife officials say 20 California condors in northern Arizona and southern Utah have died since March and half of the endangered birds tested positive for a strain of avian flu.

17 hours ago

Weber County Jail (KSL-TV)...

Eliza Pace

Inmate found dead at Weber County Jail

An inmate was found dead Saturday at the Weber County Jail.

17 hours ago

Sandbags prepared for Sandy residents. (KSLTV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Sandy officials host ‘flood ready’ town hall to prepare residents

Sandy City leaders want residents to be prepared for whatever mother nature brings with a flood prep town hall and sandbags.

17 hours ago

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the verdict in her trial on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. In...

Sam Metz

Gwyneth Paltrow denied attorneys’ fees in ski crash lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup attorneys' fees she paid to defend herself against a lawsuit over a 2016 collision with a 76-year-old man at a posh Utah ski resort.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

2-year-old dies in Provo drowning