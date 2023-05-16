Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Orem couple celebrates 70th anniversary

May 15, 2023, 6:22 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OREM, Utah — An Orem couple celebrated a big anniversary, not their 10th, 30th, or even 50th anniversary, but over 70 years of marriage.

The sounds of Hawaiian music and Spanish lyrics filled the halls of the Springfield Retirement Home as 93-year-old Flora and 90-year-old Herbert Franco sang and strummed. The couple is celebrating 72 years of marriage.

“We go here, we go there, we go eat together. Everything is together, togetherness,” said Herbert, with Flora finishing his sentence.

The couple was born and raised in Maui, Hawaii. Flora and Herbert met during their teenage years, eventually marrying at 18 and 21.

“We used to play volleyball. We called ourselves Hawaiin camp, and they were Spanish camp because all the Spanish lived in one place, and then all the Hawaiians, they use to come and watch us play, and so that’s how we met,” Flora said.

The Francos raised five kids – four daughters and a son – and were used to having a lot of family around. They lost their oldest daughter shortly before moving to Utah in 2022.

“She just got sick, and she didn’t recover from it, but I will say I think Heavenly Father wanted her back home,” Flora explained.

Flora and Herbert Franco. (Courtesy: Franco Family) Flora and Herbert Franco whole family during a reunion. (Courtesy: Franco Family) Flora and Herbert Franco with their 4 daughters and single son, (Courtesy: Franco Family)

And for their new home in Utah?

“I love it over here, nice place, yeah, people are good and nice people too,” the couple said.

The couple still bickers here and there. They say it’s a part of marriage and loving each other.

“Since I got married, I never had no ring. She never gave me no ring,” Herbert said.

“There are very few guys that get married that don’t have a ring,” Flora laughed. “We live together like this, of course, we have had to argue, but we live together for a long time. I don’t want to do what he wants me to do all the time. I don’t want to listen!”

The two say that the secret to a long and healthy marriage is to listen to and love each other.

“Just learn to love each other, forgive and forget,” Flora said.

“That’s what you have to do,” Herbert added.

“Learning to become happy together, yeah, and that comes natural,” she replied.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

Woman receives Life Saving Award for rescuing BASE jumper in Moab

A woman was presented with a Life Saving Award for her efforts in helping rescue a BASE jumper who crashed into a cliff in Moab late last year.

20 hours ago

The five abandoned puppies found by the Tooele City Animal Shelter. (The Tooele City Animal Shelter...

Michael Houck

Abandoned puppies rescued from Tooele road, golf course

A bunch of good boys and girls were rescued and are available for adoption at the Tooele City Animal Shelter.

20 hours ago

(KSLTV)...

Ladd Egan

Stamp Out Hunger food drive comes at a critical time for Utah families in need

Food pantries across Utah will be able to help more families needing assistance thanks to all the food collected by postal carriers on Saturday.

3 days ago

A picture taken on February 12, 2023 shows Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that had been declare...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Students at Copper Hills High School hope to break blood donation record

Dozens of students at Copper Hills High School took turns donating blood Wednesday with a big goal in mind. 

6 days ago

Koume, a 5-year-old mongrel, received her certificate at Chiba Riding Park in Wakaba Ward, Chiba. (...

Junko Ogura and Chris Lau

Japanese dog hailed a hero for saving the life of heart attack victim

A dog has been hailed as a hero in Japan after she saved the life of a man who was having a heart attack by sounding the alarm with her incessant barking.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Orem couple celebrates 70th anniversary