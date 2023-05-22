UDOT, Highway Patrol work to make SR36 safer

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — With Memorial Day weekend on deck and a busy summer travel season following right behind, safe roadways are top of mind.

That includes in Tooele County, where a busy state route will be taking the next step in safety.

“State route 36 has been getting busier and busier over the years,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Washburn said.

He said there are no signs of slowing anytime soon.

Safety improvements for SR-36 in #TooeleCounty after a fatal accident last week… Details on #KSLTV at noon pic.twitter.com/mosMC4JZ89 — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) May 22, 2023

“It’s projected to get busier and busier as more homes are getting more busy in the area,” Sgt. Washburn said.

Just last week, the intersection at SR36 and Village Blvd. saw a fatal crash between a car and dump truck.

Troopers said the car was in the left turn lane on Village Boulevard and hesitated to turn.

Taking a turn, it was then T-boned by the dump truck.

Washburn said they are seeing an increase in crashes with drivers turning left.

“The vehicles that are approaching are probably traveling faster than they are anticipating,” Washburn said. “Don’t try to beat that vehicle that’s approaching the intersection regardless of what color the light is.”

Utah Department of Transportation’s spokesperson John Gleason said in the next few weeks drivers can expect lights to go from permissive to protected at the intersection from 2400 North to Saddleback Blvd. during the morning and evening commutes. Which means, instead of using their own judgement at the light, drivers will only be able to turn when they have a left green signal.

It will impact seven intersections from 2400 North to Saddleback Blvd.

UDOT said the morning and evening commute hours when this will take place includes 6:00 am to 9 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.