ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

16-year-old who died after accident at pool party attended Viewmont High

May 23, 2023, 11:19 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The family of a 16-year-old killed in a tragic accident Tuesday afternoon was a student at Viewmont High School.

Madoline Morley was celebrating the end of the year with friends at a pool party in West Bountiful her family told KSL.

She was in a hammock in the backyard of a friend’s house when some kind of rock wall or decorative pole fell on her and killed her.

Her uncle released a statement on behalf of the family:

“We are all saddened by the sudden loss of our sweet Madolin – a kind, caring, and bright young woman who touched countless lives. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, school, and community. As we all grieve in our own ways, let us all act as Madolin would, by thinking of others first and being a friend to all.” – Matt Morley

Viewmont High School also released a statement that said, in part, “Our hearts are heavy following, the sudden death of one of our students. This student was celebrating the end of school with friends and classmates when the tragic accident occurred, we are deeply saddened for the family and classmates and staff members who are affected by this untimely loss.”

According to a West Bountiful police press release, first responders were called to the backyard of a home near the 800 W block of Heritage Point Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m.

An ambulance took Morely to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police believe the incident was accidental.

Tuesday was the last day of school at Viewmont. However, grief counselors will be at the school Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for anyone who needs them.

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888) 24/7

 

