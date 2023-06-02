KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Fraudster impersonates Gov. Cox, asks for gift cards

Jun 1, 2023, 10:19 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

If the texts Jennifer Tarazon received are to be believed, Utah’s governor has a Massachusetts burner phone that he uses to solicit folks to buy gift cards for his staff members as a surprise for which they’ll be reimbursed – oh – and he may or may not know the name of his own wife.

The texts, of course, did not actually come from Governor Cox, and the recipient isn’t your typical victim. Jennifer is the Communications Director at the Utah AARP, where one of their major missions is educating folks about these very sorts of scams.

“We talk about scams to older adults all of the time,” Jennifer said.

As Get Gephardt has reported before, consumer advocates, including the AARP, warn against responding to these types of messages at all. Engaging with the scammer is how victims get reeled in and the simple act of responding confirms that they’ve reached a legitimate phone number.

But when you are a communications director looking to help others, responding can help tell the story of how these scams work. For example, at one point the con artist promised Jennifer she would be reimbursed through a money transfer app which, the FTC has long warned, is a convenient tool that’s frequently used by scammers to steal your money.

Jennifer, of course, did not fall for any of it. The scammer eventually gave up and moved on, but Jennifer did not.

“I said, I am going to reach out to KSL and talk to them.”

Jennifer is certainly not the only person in Utah who has gotten these bogus messages. Best advice if you do get it is to delete it. You can also it to the FBI’s Internet crimes division.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Medical bill...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Lehi man says medical clinic refuses to work with his faith-based medical cost sharing plan

Miles is the newest member of the Littledike family. His father, Ryan, says Miles’ arrival in December went almost flawlessly.

3 days ago

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, that dies a lot....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

West Jordan car owner says odometer fraud has left her stuck paying thousands on a lemon she can’t drive

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that dies a lot. Now she is left paying for it.

8 days ago

Woman texting...

Matt Gephardt

How crooks use texts to get your money, identity, or both.

If you used a mobile phone for any length of time, it’s likely you have gotten text messages that seem like an honest mistake that innocuous-looking text might have come from a scammer.

9 days ago

Viewmont High School softball field...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

High school softball team calls foul on field conditions, 2 years after Title IX complaint

The Viewmont High softball team played its 2023 season on a field with dead, patchy grass and none of the improvements promised by the school district. Why weren’t required upgrades completed? Matt Gephardt investigates.

10 days ago

Mechanic works on a car...

Matt Gephardt

Driver apathy keeps tens of thousands of unsafe cars on Utah roads

Every year, the vehicle history report business Carfax releases its study on how many cars are on the roads with unfixed safety recalls.

11 days ago

Nicolas Schile, a CVS clerk/cashier, helps customers with a purchase at a CVS store. (Photo by Joe ...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: When many companies are struggling in customer service, will complaining get you results?

Does being a "Karen" and complaining about customer service get you results?

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Fraudster impersonates Gov. Cox, asks for gift cards