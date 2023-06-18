Cyclist group riding cross-country stops in Orem to help repair man’s home

OREM, Utah — Springtime Saturdays are often dedicated to yard work and home repairs. However, home repairs can be costly these days.

That’s why Ken Huff couldn’t believe it when a group of people volunteered to work on his home for free.

“Well, it needed a whole new brand-new roof. I think it rained as much inside as it did outside,” he said while sitting in a chair outside his home.

Huff would have loved to do the work on his Orem home himself, but he can’t because of some serious injuries from 40 years ago.

“It was a Civil War battle re-enactment. That was back in ’83,” he said.

He was working the cannon that day when something went wrong with the last shot of the event. Huff ended up losing his hands, an eardrum, an eye, and severe damage to his other eye.

“In a way, I guess you could say I am a Civil War survivor,” Huff said with a laugh.

It’s that positive attitude that makes him popular with his neighbors.

So, when news spread about a group of cyclists from The Fuller Center crossing the country, searching for community service housing projects, it was a perfect fit.

Ann Coleman, a cyclist from Utah County and a member of The Fuller Center, was excited about working on Huff’s home.

“It is such a blast,” she said. “A lot of people want to do good in the world, they just don’t know how. They don’t have the opportunity to, and we allow that. I mean, we make that happen.”

The Fuller Center is a group dedicated to building affordable homes and providing repairs for homes for individuals in need.

It’s why Neil Mullikan worked so hard on repairing Huff’s home. He’s one of the nearly two dozen cyclists who understands the California to North Carolina ride is a little more bearable when it’s all about helping people.

“I just got to get to the next build. I just got to,” Mullikan said with a big smile, explaining the inspiration behind why the cyclists do this trip. “They almost forget about the ride itself. It’s the journey.”

It has been quite the journey for Huff. He might not be able to see all the work done, but he says he can sure feel how much he is loved.

“I was surprised by all of this,” he said. “I think it is awesome.”

The Fuller Center team will continue their journey, biking to Colorado for their next project. They will pass through Duchesne, Utah, on Monday night into Tuesday morning,

While their destination in North Carolina may still seem far off, they say it is the memories of projects like these that help keep them motivated.

“We’re having a lot of fun, and it’s nice to do some good,” Mullikin expressed.