Payson police searching for car involved in dealership parking lot crash

PAYSON, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a car they say was involved in a crash in Payson early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Payson Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the area of state Route 198 and 100 North.

The vehicle is described as a 2014-2018 white-colored Chevrolet Silverado.

“The truck will have serious damage to the front and drivers side area and may also have flat or damaged tires and rims. Additionally, the truck may be missing a rear tail light,” the post stated.

Police said the truck was traveling northbound on S.R.198 when it allegedly lost control at the curve at 100 North and went off the roadway. It then hit a curb, street sign and light pole before colliding with two cars in a car dealership parking lot.

“One of the two vehicles hit was struck with enough force that it was propelled sideways and into an additional vehicle,” the post continued.

Police said the vehicle took off before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Payson police at 801-465-5240.