Hogle Zoo offering free admission to military, veterans on July 1

SALT LAKE CITY — Current members of the military, as well as veterans and their families, will be able to enter Utah’s Hogle Zoo for free Saturday.

According to a press release from the zoo, it’s part of American Zoo Day — July 1.

“Utah’s Hogle Zoo thanks and welcomes active service members, retired veterans, military-benefitted family members, families of fallen soldiers, and their immediate families,” the release stated.

To receive free admission, guests are asked to show their valid military ID at the ticket window.

The zoo will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional information can be found here.