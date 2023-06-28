Jeopardy! Champion Pays Homage To Jeff Hornacek

SALT LAKE CITY – Jeopardy! Champion Andrew He made an unusual homage to former Utah Jazz guard Jeff Hornacek during his run in the show’s Masters Tournament.

During player introductions, He mimicked Horncek’s famous free-throw line routine, wiping his face before attempting his shot.

You can see He’s impersonation and several examples of Hornacek’s foul-line antics in the tweet below.

Why Did He Honor Hornacek On Jeopardy!?

The Jeopardy! Masters Tournament feated six of the game show’s best contestants in recent history competing over ten games for a maximum prize of $500,000.

He, a software engineer from San Francisco, was a five-time champion during his run in season 38 and has won over $350,000 combined from appearances on Jeopardy!

Though He hasn’t revealed why he paid tribute to Hornacek during his semifinals introduction, it may have to do with the birth of his son, who arrived during the contestant’s Jeopardy! Masters run.

Hornacek would wipe his face three times before shooting free throws as a nod to his children.

You can catch He’s Jeopardy! Masters performance streaming on Hulu.

Hornacek’s Playing Career

The sharpshooting guard spent 14 seasons in the NBA, including the final six and a half years of his career in Utah.

The guard retired with averages of 14.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game during his career with the Jazz, Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers.

In honor of Jeff Hornacek’s birthday: The man, the myth, the free throw ritual 🤚🙂 pic.twitter.com/xD7Z0coWGo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 3, 2019

Hornacek is largely credited with pushing the Jazz over the hump in the Western Conference and helping the team qualify for the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

The combo guard earned All-Star recognition in the 1992-93 season in Phoenix when he averaged 20.1 points, 5.1 assists, and five rebounds. Hornacek won the 1998 and 2000 NBA three-point shooting contests during All-Star weekend in a Jazz uniform.

On November 19, 2002, the Jazz retired Hornacek’s number 14 jersey.

