The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jeopardy! Champion Pays Homage To Jeff Hornacek

Jun 28, 2023, 5:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jeopardy! Champion Andrew He made an unusual homage to former Utah Jazz guard Jeff Hornacek during his run in the show’s Masters Tournament.

During player introductions, He mimicked Horncek’s famous free-throw line routine, wiping his face before attempting his shot.

You can see He’s impersonation and several examples of Hornacek’s foul-line antics in the tweet below.

Why Did He Honor Hornacek On Jeopardy!?

The Jeopardy! Masters Tournament feated six of the game show’s best contestants in recent history competing over ten games for a maximum prize of $500,000.

He, a software engineer from San Francisco, was a five-time champion during his run in season 38 and has won over $350,000 combined from appearances on Jeopardy!

Though He hasn’t revealed why he paid tribute to Hornacek during his semifinals introduction, it may have to do with the birth of his son, who arrived during the contestant’s Jeopardy! Masters run.

Hornacek would wipe his face three times before shooting free throws as a nod to his children.

You can catch He’s Jeopardy! Masters performance streaming on Hulu.

Hornacek’s Playing Career

The sharpshooting guard spent 14 seasons in the NBA, including the final six and a half years of his career in Utah.

The guard retired with averages of 14.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game during his career with the Jazz, Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Hornacek is largely credited with pushing the Jazz over the hump in the Western Conference and helping the team qualify for the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

The combo guard earned All-Star recognition in the 1992-93 season in Phoenix when he averaged 20.1 points, 5.1 assists, and five rebounds. Hornacek won the 1998 and 2000 NBA three-point shooting contests during All-Star weekend in a Jazz uniform.

On November 19, 2002, the Jazz retired Hornacek’s number 14 jersey.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Running Back Sione Finau Transfers To Utah State

Former BYU Football running back Sione Finau announced he will leave the transfer portal to become a Utah State Aggie.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #46 BYU’s Paul Maile (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #47 is BYU's Paul Maile (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Headline Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz announced their summer league led by the three rookies they selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Attendees Revealed For 2023 Big 12 Media Day

BYU is sending five players to their first experience with Big 12 Football Media Days.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wembanyama’s Height No Longer A Mystery: 7 feet, 3-1/2 Inches Is Official, Spurs Say

Victor Wembanyama's height, the Spurs said Wednesday, is 7 feet, 3-1/2 inches. The #1 pick is expected to play in Las Vegas' summer league.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett Dies At 35 In Apparent Drowning

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Jeopardy! Champion Pays Homage To Jeff Hornacek