Woman arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a driver who was arrested for investigation of DUI.

The crash happened at 2:26 a.m. Friday in the area of 6245 W. 100 South in Hurricane.

According to a press release from the Hurricane City Police Department, the driver — identified as 20-year-old Brianna Boykin — was operating a 2004 Gold Mini Cooper at the time of the collision.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was injured in the crash and taken to St. George Regional Hospital, where police say he is currently listed in critical condition.

During the crash investigation, police said the driver was placed under arrest for DUI.

“It was determined that her impairment combined with speed and possible reckless driving played a significant role in this incident,” the release stated.

Boykin now faces charges of:

DUI

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of alcohol by a minor

Driving left of center

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Police said they later learned that there were two other passengers in the vehicle with Boykin, as well as another pedestrian in the roadway, at the time of the crash, but they all took off before officers arrived on scene.

“All of these subjects were believed to have been at a party in the same area of the Shadow Ridge Subdivision during the night,” the release stated.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to call police at 435-635-9663 and reference incident #23H004430.