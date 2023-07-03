Man killed in possibly targeted hit-and-run crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A 61-year-old man is dead in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they are investigating the deadly crash which occurred near 1020 N Topaz Drive.

The investigation began at 1:15 a.m. Monday when dispatch received a call about a crash involving a car and a person riding a scooter.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver may have intentionally hit the man on the scooter and left the scene without stopping,” the release from police stated.

Officers and paramedics provided aid to the man, but he died on the scene.



At this time, there is no suspect information or description about the driver’s car available.

Police said the early investigation and crash reconstruction show the collision may have been intentional as if the driver was targeting the scooter driver.

It is unknown if the driver and the man on the scooter knew each other.

We are investigating a deadly hit & run crash near 1000 N. Topaz Drive. Our Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team, Homicide Detectives and Crime Lab are helping with the investigation. A PIO is at the northeast corner of 1000 N. Topaz Drive.#SaltLakeCity #SLC #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/qpma6G9JeA — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) July 3, 2023

Officers immediately began the search for the car involved, which they said should have front-end damage.

Detectives are urging the driver to come forward by calling 911 and turning themselves in.

Salt Lake City Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team, Homicide Detectives, and Crime Lab are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.