Two killed after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in South Weber.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday at 725 E. South Weber Drive.

According to Stephanie Dinsmore with Davis County, the two were heading eastbound on South Weber Drive when they had trouble negotiating a curve and ended up crashing into a pickup truck that was pulling a dump trailer.

The two on the motorcycle — identified as an adult man and woman — died from their injuries on scene.

Dinsmore said traffic in the area will be impacted for the next few hours while the Utah Highway Patrol investigates.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.