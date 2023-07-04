UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Undercover video shows ‘in-your-face’ sales tactics, ‘rushed’ experience at True Health clinic

Jul 3, 2023, 10:58 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — State regulators shuttered neuropathy treatment clinic True Health in June 2022, citing “significant danger to the public.”

The emergency order temporarily restricted the nursing licenses of the clinic’s two owners — Shamis Tate and Jade Malay — pending further investigation.

The order accused True Health’s owners of prescribing “ineffective treatments” and charging “exorbitant sums.”

A year later, Tate finally came before the Utah Board of Nursing to determine whether she would formally lose her license and face other penalties. Malay’s licensing hearing is scheduled for later this year.

The evidentiary hearing at the Division of Professional Licensing convened for two days — June 21 and 22. The formal proceedings looked more like a court hearing, with arguments by the state and defense before an administrative law judge, witnesses testifying and the nursing board listening in and asking questions.

Noticeably absent from the proceedings was Tate.

“I expected she would testify,” Tate’s defense attorney, Hal Reiser, told the judge. “I asked her to testify. I sent her emails asking her to testify.”

Reiser explained to the judge that Tate had taken the advice of a criminal attorney not to testify.

Despite Tate’s absence, the judge opted to continue proceedings rather than issue a default judgment against her.

State lawyers brought forth multiple witnesses — including investigators, patients, former employees and an undercover agent — all providing testimony against Tate and practices at True Health.

Undercover video illuminates True Health operations

Following complaints to DOPL from True Health patients, the division sent in an undercover agent — who is also a registered nurse — to get an idea of what was happening at the clinics.

In testimony, the agent spoke of attending a dinner hosted at a local restaurant in March 2022, where one of True Health’s case managers shared hope of reversing neuropathy with attendees.

The agent then visited True Health’s Taylorsville clinic, where he testified he was prodded with a variety of items in a sensory test, and thermal images were taken of his hands and feet.

At one point in the undercover video, the medical assistant banged a tuning fork on her own hand before holding it up to the agent’s collarbone, then each finger and toe. The agent was asked to rate the sensation in each on a scale from one to ten, with the feeling on the collarbone as the level ten standard.

An undercover DOPL agent completes the True Health screening in March 2022.

Later testimony from a former employee shared that these ratings were input into a website that created a colored image showing sensation in the patient’s extremities.

Once the medical assistant left, the agent watched a series of YouTube video testimonials from other True Health patients.

The agent explained a case manager then came into the room and told him he had “severe neuropathy” but that it was “treatable.”

The attorney for the state showed a handwritten estimate of $20,500 for the agent’s care, which included “stem cells,” “neurogenic red light” and “spinal decompression” as treatments.

Undercover video showed no doctor or advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) present to offer a diagnosis.

Allegations of high-pressure sales tactics, scripted patient interactions

That case manager was called as a witness by the state as a former employee at True Health. He was employed for several months, testifying he responded to an ad for a “medical sales position” at the company.

The case manager testified he was paid a commission “based on collections from enrollments,” which he estimated to be around “$15,000 per month.”

He claimed any treatment he referred to the client was part of a few pre-determined packages given to him by the clinic.

“There was an online training course that I went through,” he said. “There were sales scripts I had to memorize.”

The case manager denied diagnosing patients, but during his testimony, he said he was told how to interpret the images presented to clients before recommending treatment plans.

“If there was black on that image, or black in the thermal image, we were told that was neuropathy,” he testified.

During the hearing, he also stated it was only after the patient signed up for treatment that their file would be given to Tate or Malay for review. Patients would not see either during their first visit.

He claimed patients sometimes expressed feeling rushed through the sign-up process.

“I think our sales process was very in-your-face,” he asserted.

Another former employee — a licensed medical assistant — also testified that True Health employees had to stick to a process and a script.

“For it to be considered a good exam, like you did it correctly, it had to be done in under 12 minutes,” she testified.

The medical assistant claimed to see about 40 to 50 patients daily, which included new and existing patients.

When the state’s attorney asked how many patients were not diagnosed with neuropathy, she responded, “none.”

Defense claimed many happy customers

During opening arguments, Reiser defended treatments at the True Health clinics.

“No patient ever came to True Health that didn’t have a prior diagnosis for neuropathy,” Reiser stated.

He outlined his intent to call patients to the witness stand who saw improvements in their conditions.

“What you’ll hear is those patients — the 5,000 patients that came to True Health — by a large and vast majority, you’ll hear from the practitioners themselves, improved,” Reiser said.

Reiser also stated that DOPL investigators never reached out to True Health regarding complaints, instead opting to “secretly” send in an undercover agent.

Ultimately, the two-day hearing concluded without any witnesses called for the defense.

Prosecutors did not rest their case until the end of the second day, after frequent objections boiled to frustrations, with the judge calling for security at one point.

The judge ordered the hearing would proceed another day, but due to scheduling issues with the nursing board, that may not happen for months.

Following the hearing, KSL Investigators asked Reiser to extend an offer to sit down with Tate for her side of the story. We did not hear back.

Malay is scheduled to go before the nursing board in her own evidentiary hearing against her APRN license in September.

Tate and Malay owned True Health clinics in St. George, Taylorsville and Phoenix, Arizona.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

With the help of an old Sugarhouse home, an energy conservation expert, and a little math, the KSL ...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Saving money and energy when the temperature gets hot

With the help of an old Sugarhouse home, an energy conservation expert, and a little math, the KSL Investigators showed you how relatively small, inexpensive fixes can slash your home heating bill.

5 days ago

Solar panels...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Homeowners paid big $ for solar-powered system, say Utah installer will not finish job

People are installing solar panels to save money on their power bills, but some who have hired Utah-based solar installer say bills have gone up because the panels simply do not work.

5 days ago

...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Digital payments are more secure than cash, give other benefits

Horror stories of money-transfer apps have many people saying, for them, it's just not worth it. But as KSL's Matt Gephardt reports, that may be the wrong move for both savings and security.

7 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Customer says wireless company refuses to cancel plan though they’re too ill to use the phone

Cancelling a wireless service can be tough. But for a Layton woman, it got to be so tough she found it impossible. So, she decided to Get Gephardt.

8 days ago

FILE photo...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Provo couple fights 2 years for tax refund after a preparer error sends it to stranger

Nicole and Scott King had big plans for their refund from their 2021 federal tax return: more family time but in Hawaii. Alas, two years after filing for their nearly $3,000 return, they still don't have their money.

12 days ago

board shows flight schedules...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage KSL TV

Travel insurance trip ups: 3 trips. 3 claims denied. What to know before you buy 

The ABC islands of the Caribbean – Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao – have been on Michael Cowley’s radar for years. 

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Undercover video shows ‘in-your-face’ sales tactics, ‘rushed’ experience at True Health clinic