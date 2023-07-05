UTAH FIREWATCH
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

1 arrested for DUI following wrong-way crash on Legacy Parkway

Jul 5, 2023, 3:30 PM

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a wrong-way crash in North Salt Lake late Tuesday night that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened in the area of Legacy Parkway and York Drive at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Dodge Stratus was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Legacy Highway, south of 5th South, when it collided with a gray Chevy Cruze, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

All three passengers in the Chevy were taken to the hospital, including one who was extricated from the vehicle and had “serious injuries.”

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured but arrested for DUI.

Troopers said Legacy Parkway was shut down for approximately an hour and 45 minutes during the crash investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

1 arrested for DUI following wrong-way crash on Legacy Parkway