1 dead after two-car crash in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 45-year-old man died Wednesday morning following a crash in Cache County.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on state Route 23 at approximately 7:45 a.m., when a Polaris Ranger was heading westbound.

“The driver of the Polaris allowed the lead vehicle of two to pass by and then attempted to cross S.R. 23 between vehicles,” the release stated.

The Ford hit the Polaris broadside near the intersection of 4600 North and the driver of the Polaris was ejected.

The driver — identified as a 45-year-old man — died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said lanes were restricted in the area for approximately three hours during the crash investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.