Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Roy

ROY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash with a minivan in Roy.

The collision happened at approximately 5:47 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 5600 S. 3500 West.

Stuart Hackworth, public information officer for the Roy Police Department, said the motorcycle was heading eastbound on 5600 South while the minivan was heading westbound. At one point, the minivan made a left turn in front of the motorcycle — which then crashed into the minivan.

Hackworth said the motorcyclist was conscious and breathing when emergency personnel arrived on scene. The individual was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

One of the occupants in the van sustained minor injuries but was not transported.