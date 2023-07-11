UTAH FIREWATCH
UDOT crews repairing buckling damage on US-89

Jul 10, 2023, 7:59 PM

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — At least one lane of U.S. Highway 89 is closed in Davis County due to buckling on the roadway.

“This is the time of year, you know — the first, second week of July — that we really start seeing some of these buckling situations happen on the roads. When you have an extended period of time where the temperatures are really high, and especially if it’s not cooling down that much overnight, then that’s when you’ll see the road damage that we’ve seen here a couple of times over the last week or two,” said John Gleason, spokesperson with the Utah Department of Transportation.

Gleason said UDOT was notified of the road issues in the area of mile post 404, or about 3000 North in Layton, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The UDOT spokesperson said these types of issues take UDOT crews approximately four hours to repair — a process that includes cutting out the affected area of roadway and then adding in a hot patch.

“If you see any road damage out there — almost looks like crumbling pavement around the expansion joints — let us know about it right away so we can get out there and make those repairs.”

