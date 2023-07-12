UTAH FIREWATCH
More than 3,500 customers without power in Tooele County

Jul 12, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Thousands of customers are without power in Tooele County due to two separate outages — one involving a semi-truck crashing into a power pole and the other involving mylar balloons.

Dept. Jeff Miller with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck pulling a double trailer was turning onto Center Street from Canyon Road, near Lake Point, when it turned a little too sharp and struck the bottom of the power pole. The pole did not completely fall over, but instead was being held up by power lines.

Rocky Mountain Power crews were then called out to repair the damage.

Miller said there were no injuries in the crash and no other people involved. He also said alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.

In neighboring Grantsville, a total of 2,625 customers are without power due to mylar balloons, according to RMP.

Power is estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here for updates.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Initial information said 3,513 customers were without power, but updated information says 1,117 customers are without power due to the power pole crash. The remaining 2,625 are without power in neighboring Grantsville due to mylar balloons.

