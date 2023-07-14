UTAH FIREWATCH
At least one killed in Salt Lake City crash

Jul 14, 2023, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

SALT LAKE CITY — The exchange from Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 89 is closed in Salt Lake City due to a fatal crash.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, at least one person has died from their injuries.

Roden did not say how many cars were involved in the crash or if other people were injured.

The victim’s identity has also not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

